Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.84 and a 200 day moving average of $293.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

