Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $99.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $81.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.