Michael F. Golden Sells 4,795 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $134.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

