Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

