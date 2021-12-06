Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

