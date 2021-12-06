Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,508 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 47,266.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 279.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $644.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

