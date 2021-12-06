Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $134,492.40 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

