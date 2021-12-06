Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $134,492.40 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
