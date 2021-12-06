Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meredith by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

