Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.38 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

