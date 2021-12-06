MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,052.95 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,040.84 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,493.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,583.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

