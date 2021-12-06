Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $200,522.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00321139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,762,923 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

