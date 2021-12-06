McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.66. 1,426,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,655. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

