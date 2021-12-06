McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

