MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) to Issue $0.63 Interim Dividend

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About MaxiTRANS Industries
