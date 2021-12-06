Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.11. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 4,061 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
