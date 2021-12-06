Massnet (MASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $10.73 million and $2.69 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00391187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

