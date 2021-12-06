Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

