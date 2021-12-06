Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

