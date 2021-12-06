Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

