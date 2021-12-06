Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

