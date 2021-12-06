Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.04. 20,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

