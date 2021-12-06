Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $3,217,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.43. 9,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

