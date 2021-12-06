Marotta Asset Management Has $7.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 5.37% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.91. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

