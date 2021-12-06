Marotta Asset Management Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.80. 33,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $240.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

