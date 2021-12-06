Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. 1,177,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,286. Markforged has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98.

