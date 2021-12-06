Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 28,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.