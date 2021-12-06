Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

MDI traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.70 million and a PE ratio of 38.96. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

