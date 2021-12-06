Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.97 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

