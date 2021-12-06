Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of M stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

