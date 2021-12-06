Macy’s (M) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments and optimizing store portfolio. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen its omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain disruptions have been causing delays across some of the company’s product categories.”

10/21/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Macy's Inc alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.