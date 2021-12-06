M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 20,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,354,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $113.21. 238,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.