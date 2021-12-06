M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $1,674,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. 2,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,642. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $108.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

