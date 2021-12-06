M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

