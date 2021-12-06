M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 4,353 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. National Grid makes up 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.93. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

