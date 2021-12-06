Luna Coin (LUNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a market cap of $15,108.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00128162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.