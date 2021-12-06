LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,007 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in LSI Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.09 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.