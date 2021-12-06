Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Victoria Mitchell Acquires 14,446 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($10,946.80).

LON LOOK opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.77) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.79. Lookers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £230.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

