LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.