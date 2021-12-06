Lition Market Capitalization Tops $219,933.96 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $219,933.96 and approximately $116,247.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

