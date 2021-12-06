Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Lindsay has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.