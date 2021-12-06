Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 217,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $726.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

