Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

