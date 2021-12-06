Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £118 ($154.17) to £126.40 ($165.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £101 ($131.96).

LON FERG opened at £113.95 ($148.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £103.88. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of £121.85 ($159.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

