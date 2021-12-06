Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,961.54 ($64.82).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,565.50 ($59.65) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,692.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,406.14. The company has a market cap of £73.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($60.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,121.56). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

