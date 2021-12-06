LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.91.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LHCG opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

