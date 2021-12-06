Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

LEN stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

