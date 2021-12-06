Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lessened by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $657.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

