LABS Group (LABS) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $547,943.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

