Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $265,976.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

