Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $57.37. 16,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

